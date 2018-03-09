Lynne Tolley's Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg made a Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart
20 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (Oreos)
3 T butter, melted
½ c raspberry jam
8 oz. (62% cacao)bittersweet chocolate bar, chopped
1 ¼ c heavy cream
2 large eggs
1 ½ t Jack Daniel Whiskey or vanilla
½ t salt
Fresh raspberries
Powdered sugar
Sweetened whipped cream
Pulse cookies in food processor until finely ground. Transfer crumbs to bowl; stir in melted butter. Press mixture firmly onto bottom and up sides of a 9-inch tart pan. Freeze crust 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove crust from freezer. Bake in oven until crust begins to smell fragrant & chocolaty, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove crust from oven and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Spread jam in an even layer on bottom of crust.
Place chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Heat cream in a saucepan over medium heat until the cream simmers. Pour hot cream over chopped chocolate; let stand 2 minutes. Stir mixture until the chocolate melts and mixture is smooth. Whisk eggs, vanilla and salt. Pour mixture into crust. Bake tart until sides are set, but center is still wobbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Chill in refrigerator until cool, about 4 hours.
To serve, top tart with raspberries. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar. Delicious with whipped cream to garnish.