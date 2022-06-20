Lynne Tolley's Strawberry Romanoff Icebox Tarts

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House made Strawberry Romanoff Icebox Tarts. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Strawberry Romanoff Icebox Tarts

Serves 6

Crust:

Graham crackers or vanilla wafers to make ¾ cup of fine crumbs

1/8 cup almonds or pecans

1 tablespoon sugar

2 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange six 1-cup custard cups on a baking sheet. In a food processor or blender process the cookies and nuts to make fine crumbs. Blend in sugar. Transfer to a bowl and add melted butter. Stir until crumbs are moistened. Place 2 heaping tablespoons into each custard cup. Press with fingers to evenly cover the bottom of the cup. Bake 5 minutes, until crust is set. Remove from oven and cool completely before filling.

Filling:

12 large ripe strawberries

1 lime

14 oz can fat-free sweetened condensed milk

1 cup sour cream

Rinse the berries and set aside 6 perfect ones for garnish. Remove caps from the remaining 6 and puree in a food processor or blender (should have ½ cup of puree). Zest lime and finely chop zest; juice the lime.

In a large mixing bowl, mix the milk, strawberry puree, lime juice, and lime zest. Fold in the sour cream until just blended. Spoon the mixture into the crust-lined custard cups. Place a reserved strawberry on each. Set on a tray and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for 2 hours.

Tips:

1. Do not be tempted to use more strawberries to make the puree or the filling will not set up.

2. Small individual souffle dishes may be used instead of custard cups (or any containers that are oven-safe).

3. Fat-free sweetened condensed milk is used because it thickens a little better.