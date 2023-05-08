Watch Now
Made From Scratch: Finding Success without a Recipe

We learn more about how she turned $5 into millions!
Posted at 11:30 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 12:30:45-04

Mignon Francois owner of The Cupcake Collection talked about how she turned $5 into a $10 million dollar business. Look for Mignon’s new book “Made from Scratch: Finding Success Without a Recipe” wherever you buy books (official release date is May 9). For more information on The Cupcake Collection, go to https://www.thecupcakecollection.com/. Follow @mignon.francois on Instagram, @MignonFrancois_ on Twitter and Mignon Francois on Facebook.

