Mignon Francois owner of The Cupcake Collection talked about how she turned $5 into a $10 million dollar business. Look for Mignon’s new book “Made from Scratch: Finding Success Without a Recipe” wherever you buy books (official release date is May 9). For more information on The Cupcake Collection, go to https://www.thecupcakecollection.com/. Follow @mignon.francois on Instagram, @MignonFrancois_ on Twitter and Mignon Francois on Facebook.
Posted at 11:30 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 12:30:45-04
