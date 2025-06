Madison Watkins, an alum of American Idol known for her powerhouse vocals, has released a new EP, "Letting Go."

Watkins tells Heather that she has been working for more than a year on the new music and is thrilled for fans to finally hear it. Madison has a dedicated following with more than 750,000 followers on TikTok!

Now a Nashville resident, she also talks about how much the Music City has influenced her as a singer-songwriter.

To learn more visit https://www.instagram.com/madison_watkins