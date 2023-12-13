Magic Bars So Delicious They Disappear

Jamie Protich from Front Porch Catering made Magic Bars, a great go-to for holiday office parties, potlucks, or food gifts. To contact The Front Porch for catering services, visit https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/ or call (615) 441-0006.

Magic Bars

Ingredients

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 cup butter, melted

1 (14 ounce) can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

2 cups semisweet chocolate morsels

1 1/3 cups flaked coconut

1 cup cranberries

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with

parchment paper.

Mix graham cracker crumbs and butter in a bowl until well combined.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and press onto the

bottom.

Pour sweetened condensed milk on graham cracker crust. Sprinkle with

an even layer of chocolate chips, coconut, and nuts. Press toppings

down firmly with the back of a fork.

Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 25 minutes.

Cool completely, then cut into 36 bars or diamonds.