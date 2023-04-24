Magic Nashville Fashion Event

Kelly Helfman from Informa Markets Fashion showed the latest trends in fashion. Magic Nashville is returning to the Music City for its second annual wholesale fashion event on Wednesday April 26 and Thursday, April 27 the Music City Center. The April edition of MAGIC Nashville will feature two full days of fashion, music and immersive activations. Enjoy shopping from boutique and specialty stores to big box, online and key regional retailers. For more information on Magic Nashville and to purchase tickets click here: https://www.magicfashionevents.com/nashville/en/home.html.

