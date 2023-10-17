Watch Now
Magician Hollie England at House of Cards

We get to see a magic trick
Posted at 11:35 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 12:35:48-04

Magician Hollie England showed some fun magic tricks. Hollie England is currently performing Monday-Friday at the House of Cards on the Carter the Great main stage. Complimentary tickets to magic performances in the Carter the Great showroom are included ONLY with the purchase of an entrée. (One ticket per one entrée.) Tickets are not available for purchase separately. For tickets or more information visit https://www.hocnashville.com/ or head to the venue at 119 3rd Ave S, (lower level) Nashville, TN 37201.

