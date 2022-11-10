Watch Now
Mahi Mahi Recipe From The New Two Hands Restaurant

Australian-Inspired Cafe Two Hands Opens Nashville Location
Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 13:29:19-05

Barney Hannigan, the culinary director at the new Two Hands restaurant, made their signature Mahi Mahi recipe. Two Hands is an Australian-inspired restaurant, located at 606 8th Avenue South between Division St. and Demonbreun St. (across from Arnold’s). Visit https://www.twohandshospitality.com/ to learn more.

Rod & Reel Fish Market: Mahi Mahi

Components of Dish:

2 lb white fish

4 oz curry marinade

2 oz blood orange juice

2 oz grapefruit

1/4 avocado

2 oz orange juice

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz chive oil

1/2 oz leche de tigre

Fish Marinade:

1/3 cup chili oil

1 oz water

zest of one lemon

1/2 cup canola oil

1 oz lime juice

2.5 oz red curry paste

Leche de Tigre:

7 oz fresno chile

.5 oz pickled shallot

1/2 cup Orange Juice

1.5 once honey

2 oz Dijon mustard

1/2 cup oil

1/2 oz garlic, fresh

1/2 cup lime juice

2.5 oz harissa paste

Dash of salt

Parsley Chive Oil:

4 1/2 cups oil

1 cup parsley, chopped

1 cup chives, chopped

