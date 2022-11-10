Mahi Mahi Recipe From The New Two Hands Restaurant

Barney Hannigan, the culinary director at the new Two Hands restaurant, made their signature Mahi Mahi recipe. Two Hands is an Australian-inspired restaurant, located at 606 8th Avenue South between Division St. and Demonbreun St. (across from Arnold’s). Visit https://www.twohandshospitality.com/ to learn more.

Rod & Reel Fish Market: Mahi Mahi

Components of Dish:

2 lb white fish

4 oz curry marinade

2 oz blood orange juice

2 oz grapefruit

1/4 avocado

2 oz orange juice

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz chive oil

1/2 oz leche de tigre

Fish Marinade:

1/3 cup chili oil

1 oz water

zest of one lemon

1/2 cup canola oil

1 oz lime juice

2.5 oz red curry paste

Leche de Tigre:

7 oz fresno chile

.5 oz pickled shallot

1/2 cup Orange Juice

1.5 once honey

2 oz Dijon mustard

1/2 cup oil

1/2 oz garlic, fresh

1/2 cup lime juice

2.5 oz harissa paste

Dash of salt

Parsley Chive Oil:

4 1/2 cups oil

1 cup parsley, chopped

1 cup chives, chopped