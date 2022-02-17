Main Squeeze & Lotion Potion Specialty Wedding Cocktails

Richard Iannone, Director of Food and Beverage for The Harpeth Hotel made a Main Squeeze Cocktail and a Lotion Potion Cocktail, two specialty drinks perfect for a wedding. The 2022 Distinctively Southern Wedding Experience and Bridal Show is Sunday, February 20 at The Harpeth Hotel in historic downtown Franklin. This exclusive and elegant affair for local and regional brides is an opportunity to learn more about local Preferred Wedding Experience Experts and gather information and ideas for planning a distinctively southern wedding. Attendance is FREE, but registration is REQUIRED for this limited guest list event. Register by Friday, February 18 to be on the guest list. To register click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/distinctively-southern-wedding-experience-bridal-show-2022-tickets-234293928447?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Main Squeeze

3 oz Tangerine Juice

1/2 oz Orgeat Syrup

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

Wiseacre Lager

Blood Orange Slice & Mint for Garnish

Directions: Add ice into footed water glass, add Juices and syrups. Stir to combine. Top with an ice-cold lager and garnish with Blood Orange and Mint.

Love Potion

2oz Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Fresh Iced Black Tea

2 oz Fresh Blackberry Sage Syrup

Sage Spring

Blackberries for Garnish

Directions: Fill mixing glass with ice. Combine all ingredients into glass and stir to combine. Fill Collins glass with fresh ice, strain cocktail into Collins glass. Garnish with 3 blackberries on a skewer with a sprig of sage.

Blackberry Sage Syrup:

1 Cup of Sugar

1 Cup of Hot Water

2 Sprigs of Sage

1 Package of Blackberries (6oz)

Directions: Combine hot water, sugar and sage. Stir to combine and until all sugar is dissolved. Let rest until temperature comes down to room temperature. Remove sage. Add pack of blackberries and pour into a blender. Blend for 30-45 seconds. Strain through a fine mesh strainer.