Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Holiday World & Splashin' Safari. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

The president of Holiday World, Matt Eckert joined us in-studio to talk about new rides like Good Gravy at Holiday World and their newly added drone show.

For more information visit www.holidayworld.com

Holiday World is located at 452 E Christmas Blvd in Santa Claus, Indiana!