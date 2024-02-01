Make a trip to Cadiz, KY to visit The Persnickety Pig boutique

The Persnickety Pig is a unique boutique located in Cadiz, KY. You will want to take a trip to visit them to see a line of jewelry made by a celebrity designer who has made pieces for A-list stars! They are offering a discount on their jewelry now through the 12th!

Mallory Lawrence owns the Persnickety Pig and stops by to show us all of the cute pieces you can find in their store! To shop online visit

https://www.thepersnicketypigcadiz.com/

The Persnickety Pig is located at 5895 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz, KY 42211

Hours: 9am-6pm

Phone: (270) 350-4279