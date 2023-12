Happenstance Whiskey wants to prove bourbon is not just for the men this season! The Nashville based distillary is 100% women owned!

To make a Whiskey Wonderland cocktail

2 oz Happenstance Whiskey

4 parts eggnog

Garnish with cinnamon & cinnamon stick

This Nashville based distillery is 100% women owned. To shop their products, visit https://happenstancewhiskey.com/pages/find-us.