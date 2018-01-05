Make-ahead Recipes for Breakfasts in a Jar

Make mornings a breeze with these make-ahead recipes for Breakfast Quinoa Jars from registered dietician Karman Meyer. (see recipes below) Find more recipes and other tips for healthy eating on Karman's blog, www.thenutritionadventure.com

Breakfast Quinoa Jars

For Quinoa:

1 cup tri-color quinoa, rinsed

2 cups water

pinch of salt

½ tsp. Sprouts Brand ground cinnamon (for sweet variations)

Sweet Variations:

Frozen wild blueberries + unsweetened shredded coconut

Persimmons + chopped walnuts

Strawberries + chopped pistachios

Sprouts Brand Nut butter + sliced dried figs

Savory Variation:

Boiled egg + sliced avocado + grape tomatoes + feta dill Greek yogurt dressing

Optional add-ins:

Sprouts Brand Honey

Bee pollen

Sprouts Brand Hemp seeds

Sprouts Brand Chia seeds

Ground flaxseed meal

Shredded coconut

1. Prepare quinoa by combining the rinsed quinoa, water, and salt in a medium saucepan. If preparing the sweet variations of the breakfast quinoa jars, add the cinnamon, if desired. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low, cover with a lid and cook for 15-20 minutes, until water is absorbed and quinoa is cooked through. Remove the pan from heat and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Allow to cool completely.

2. To prepare the breakfast quinoa jars, add ½ cup to ¾ cup cooked quinoa to an 8 oz. mason jar or other air-tight container with a lid. For the sweet breakfast quinoa jars, add a drizzle of honey and top with ingredient pairings suggested above.

3. Store the breakfast quinoa jars in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.