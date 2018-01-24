Make it Yourself: New Candle Bar in Nashville

2:47 PM, Jan 24, 2018

Meryll shows us around The Candle Bar - a new place in Nashville to make your own candles

The Candle Bar is located at 2934 Sidco Dr #140, Nashville, TN 37204. For more information on making your own candles, visit www.thecandlebar.co (not “com” – co is correct)

