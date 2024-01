Chef Brandon will be making one of Bungalow10’s signature dishes, spicy beer butter mussels, and discussing the restaurant’s Grand Opening in Hillsboro Village. Bungalow10 is located at 1910 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212

To learn more about Bungalow10 visit

Website: https://bungalow10dining.com/ [bungalow10dining.com]

Instagram: @bungalow10nashville [instagram.com]