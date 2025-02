Brighten Up Nashville is a local non-profit that delivers fresh cut flowers and gift bags each year to widows in the Nashville Metro area. But when your flowers dry out and wither away, there are many creative uses for making the most of them!

Founder of Brighten Up Nashville, Angie Hurst, shows Lelan how to create a cute and easy bookmark using your old flowers!

