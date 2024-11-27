Make this healthy side for the holidays with Big Al's Deli!

Al Anderson with Big Al’s Deli shows us how to make a colorful and healthy side dish this holiday season! This recipe is easy to make and you can customize it how you like! Watch the video to see his tips on making a Quinoa Salad! Big Al's Deli and Catering is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information or to contact Al for catering services, visit http://www.bigalsdeliandcatering.com/or call (615) 242-8118.

