Make Up To Complement Your Heavy Eyelids

Celebrity makeup artist Justine DiVanna showed tips and tricks the pros use to complement the shape of heavy eyelids. For more makeup tips, visit https://www.justinedivanna.com/ and follow @JustineDivanna on all social platforms. For skincare and beauty services, you can find Justine at Elite Laser and Skincare, a one-stop beauty shop offering microblading, lash lifts, tints, lash extensions, filler, Botox, facials, makeup and more. Elite Laser & Skincare is located at 4765 Andrew Jackson Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37076. For spa services, call (615) 757-3198 or email kpittsskincare@yahoo.com.

