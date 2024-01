It's cold outside but why wait for spring? During the colder months, embrace plantscaping indoors! The Gardens of Babylon in Nashville will demonstrate the latest trends on Plantscaping inside your house and condo.

They will also give tips how to make an indoor space a green sanctuary. If you would like to book a consultation with the Gardens of Babylon visit https://gardensofbabylon.com/book-consultation/

900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37208

615-244-8949