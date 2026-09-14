Make Your Nails A Statement Piece at Nashville Nail Bar

Upon another TikTok scroll, I stumbled upon Nashville Nail Bar and had to get them in-studio!
Kate, Owner and Founder of the unique business, came by with a beautiful display to showcase her hand-painted, individual nails, and even gave us a lesson on how nail sizes vary person-to-person! Want to get even more unique with your nails? Kate even customizes nails from celebrity inspired to special occasions!
For more information send an email to hello@nashvillenailbar.co or visit them on social media at instagram.com/nashvillenailbar
ABOUT NASHVILLE NAIL BAR:
Nashville Nail Bar is an immersive experience meant to be the party, and the party favor. We specialize in on-site activations that bring the custom press-on nail experience straight to guests. Our signature collection includes a rotating seasonal selection, and we also offer custom mood-board-inspired sets, everything from a bride’s face on her bachelorette set to bespoke brand activations for experiential marketing at festivals and brand events. We have a contact form linked everywhere so we can learn about your event and bring the Nail Bar experience to you.