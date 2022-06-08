Watch
Make Your Own Custom Lipstick at Lip Lab

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 14:06:49-04

Diana Peinado and Rachel Delgado from Lip Lab showed how you can customize the exact shade of lipstick you want to wear, along with the name, flavor, and packaging. Lip Lab is located downtown at Fifth + Broadway, 5036 Broadway Place, Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, visit https://www.bitebeauty.com/lip-lab

