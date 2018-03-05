Makeup Brush & Tools for a Flawless Face

4:00 PM, Mar 5, 2018
55 mins ago

Choosing the Right Makeup Brush & Tools for a Flawless Face

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

You can reach Jermika at (615) 497-9548 and follow her of facebook at Mika's Magic Makeup

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments