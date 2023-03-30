Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Making a Good First Impression

We get expert tips for making good first impression
Posted at 12:42 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 13:42:50-04

Marketing strategist Chala Dincoy talked about how a Harvard study that suggests it takes seven seconds to make a first impression. And, she explained the best ways to make it a good one. For more information, visit www.chaladincoy.com.

