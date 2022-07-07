Making a Splash with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap talked about places to get wet and cool off.

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department's has two outdoor splash parks, one outside the Franklin Rec Center at 1120 Hillsboro Road, and a bigger one next to the Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood at 920 Heritage Way. Both are open seven days a week. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for seniors (ages 55 and older) and youth (ages 3-17). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. For details visit, https://www.wcparksandrec.com/aquatics/pools/index.php.

Mt. Juliet's Charlie Daniels Park’s free Ava's Splash Pad spray ground is open daily in Charlie Daniels Park through early August and on weekends through Labor Day. For details, go to www.mjparksandrec.org or call (615) 758-6522.

Smyrna's Splashtown at 611 Nolan Drive in Smyrna is open daily and admission is $5 for children 12 and under, $5 for seniors and $6 for adults. Visit, https://www.townofsmyrna.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/town-parks-facilities/pool-and-splash-pad or call (615) 459-9773 for more information.

People love to run through the fountains at The Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville. The fountains run daily from 8:30am-9pm. Free. Learn more at, www.tnstateparks.org.

Franklin Parks has a popular Kids Day series, with Water Day from 9am-12noon on July 20 at Pinkerton Park, with all sorts of water fun – including water balloons, relays, games and more. Call (615) 794-2103 for more information.

Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.