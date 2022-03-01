Watch
Making Cocktails with Jane's Hideaway

We learn to make a whiskey cocktail
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 15:44:45-05

John Peet from Jane’s Hideaway Restaurant made a Dickel 15 Boulevardier Cocktail and talked about their Bluegrass Brunch. Jane’s Hideaway is located at 209 3rd Ave N in downtown Nashville. Live music starts every night at 7pm, with a 5pm singer-songwriter opener Friday and Saturday. Bluegrass Brunch is 11am-2pm Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to https://www.janeshideaway.com/. Jane’s On Top is Jane’s Hideaway’s rooftop bar, accessible from Printer’s Alley. To learn more, visit www.janesontop.com.

Dickel 15 Boulevardier

1.5 oz Dickel 15 year

1 oz orange tea infused sweet vermouth

.75 Aperol

Add all ingredients together, stir, garnish with an orange twist.

To make the vermouth:

Add 4 tea bags to a bottle of vermouth and let steep overnight in the refrigerator to cold infuse.

