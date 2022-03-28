Watch
Making Fine Hair Look Fabulous!

Cheri Hefner gives us tips!
Posted at 12:03 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 13:03:51-04

Hairstylist Cheri Hefner showed ways to make fine hair look fabulous. Call (615) 889-4333 to contact Cheri or to make an appointment. Indulgence Salon & Medi Spa is located at 11853 Lebanon Rd Suite 3, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. You’re invited to the One Year Anniversary Open House at Indulgence Salon and Medi Spa Saturday, April 9 from 4pm-8pm. Follow https://www.facebook.com/people/Indulgence-Salon-and-Medi-Spa/100063575560765/ on Facebook to learn more.

