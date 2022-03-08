Making Fresh Spring Rolls with Thai Esane

Thai Esane executive chef Nina Singto showed how to make Fresh Spring Rolls at home. Thai Esane is located at Fifth + Broadway's Assembly Food Hall at 501 Commerce Street, in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit https://www.assemblyfoodhall.com/vendor/thai-esane/.
Fresh mix of vegetables (any mix salad mix will do)
Rice Paper
Vermicelli Noodles
Shrimp
Basil
Carrots
Sauce
1 cup Hoisin Sauce
1/2 cup Peanut Butter
1/2 cup Warm Water
2 Tablespoons Sugar
1 Tablespoon Vinegar
Crushed Peanuts