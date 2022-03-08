Making Fresh Spring Rolls with Thai Esane

Thai Esane executive chef Nina Singto showed how to make Fresh Spring Rolls at home. Thai Esane is located at Fifth + Broadway's Assembly Food Hall at 501 Commerce Street, in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit https://www.assemblyfoodhall.com/vendor/thai-esane/.

Fresh mix of vegetables (any mix salad mix will do)

Rice Paper

Vermicelli Noodles

Shrimp

Basil

Carrots

Sauce

1 cup Hoisin Sauce

1/2 cup Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Warm Water

2 Tablespoons Sugar

1 Tablespoon Vinegar

Crushed Peanuts

