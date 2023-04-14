Making Friends in 50 States

Friendship expert and author Shari Leid talked about her journey to have a conversation and share a meal with 50 different women in 50 states – all while looking for commonalities. Shari is tracking and sharing her travels, experiences, and lessons on Instagram @an_imperfectly_perfect_life, @AnImperfectly on Twitter, and An Imperfectly Perfect Life on Tik Tok and Facebook. Visit her website www.animperfectlyperfectlife.com to learn more.
