Making Friends with a Galentine's Event

Tess Hugoboom founder of Nash Girls Connect talked about the brand she’s built to help women make real connections with fun "Speed Friending" events. Join Nash Girls Connect for a special Galentine's Night event on Tuesday, February 14 from 7pm-9:30pm at Brugada Kitchen + Bar, 204 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37201. Put on your best dress and celebrate getting glammed up, new friendships and a night of fun with your girl tribe. Cost is $79.99 and includes a 4-course dinner, champagne, door prizes, goodies bags and the best part - amazing new connections. For more information, visit www.nashgirlsconnect.com. Follow @nashgirlsconnect on Instagram.