Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Making Friends with a Galentine's Event

We chat with the founder about the "Speed Friending" event
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 13:19:48-05

Tess Hugoboom founder of Nash Girls Connect talked about the brand she’s built to help women make real connections with fun "Speed Friending" events. Join Nash Girls Connect for a special Galentine's Night event on Tuesday, February 14 from 7pm-9:30pm at Brugada Kitchen + Bar, 204 Commerce St., Nashville, TN 37201. Put on your best dress and celebrate getting glammed up, new friendships and a night of fun with your girl tribe. Cost is $79.99 and includes a 4-course dinner, champagne, door prizes, goodies bags and the best part - amazing new connections. For more information, visit www.nashgirlsconnect.com. Follow @nashgirlsconnect on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018