Making Holidays Bright with Kroger and the Salvation Army

Make the holidays brighter for local families with Kroger and The Salvation Army’s Food Angel program. This December pick up a Food Angel at Kroger and take it to the register. Your $25 donation will provide an Angel Tree family with several meals during the holidays. For more information on how you can support The Salvation Army, visit www.SalvationArmyNashville.org. This segment paid for by Kroger.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 12:43:00-05
