Making Sure His Mom's Legacy and Lessons Live On

Tyler Summitt, son of legendary University of Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt talked about how he's working to preserve his mother’s legacy and leadership lessons. The Pat Summitt Leadership Group, part of Southwestern Family of Companies, has captured Summitt’s Definite Dozen in a format to help teams, companies and individuals learn and grow in their personal and professional success. For more information, go to https://patsummittleadershipgroup.com/.

