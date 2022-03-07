Watch
Making The Perfect Omelette

We learn more from Liz Denham at The Electric Jane
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:59:08-05

Liz Denham from The Electric Jane showed how to make the perfect omelette and other brunch ideas. The Electric Jane is a modern-day dining and live entertainment club, located at 1301 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203. Reservations are required, online at www.theelectricjane.com or (615) 964-7175. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

