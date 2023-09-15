Making Your Eyes Pop with Makeup

Glam by Selena Cosmetics CEO Selena Polgardy showed how to make your eyes pop with makeup tips you can use for daytime and nighttime looks. You’re invited to attend the annual "Ghostly Glitter + Glam Gala", a benefit that celebrates "Giving Their Glam Back". Ghostly Glitter + Glam Gala is being held Friday, October 13 at Magnolia Acres in Columbia, TN from 4pm-10pm. For tickets or more information visit, https://givebutter.com/c/GIVEGLAM. Selena Polgardy is a makeup and paramedical tattoo artist who helps individuals who have faced medical conditions and traumatic experiences such as cancer, alopecia, self-harm scars, eating disorders, domestic violence, accident-related abnormalities, and more regain their confidence and reclaim their bodies. To book an appointment with Selena visit, https://glambyselena.com/.

