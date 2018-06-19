Mandy Barnett Previews Summer Concert Series

1:16 PM, Jun 19, 2018

Mandy Barnett's Summer Series Concerts in Nashville

Catch Mandy Barnett at 3rd and Lindsley every Tuesday night through July 31 at 7:30pm (doors open at 6pm). For more information or tickets, go to www.mandybarnett.com or www.3rdandlindsley.com. Follow Mandy Barnett on Facebook for more details .

