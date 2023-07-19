Mandy Moore Talks About a New Project

Actor and singer Mandy Moore talked about her life-long love of cats and the three rescues she owns. Mandy is taking part in the Purina, “60 years, 60 Stories: Celebrating the Extraordinary Impact of Cats” campaign. It’s a unique campaign to collect unique stories revealing how cat owners love their kitties that will become a book to be released later this year. To learn more or submit your cat stories visit, https://60stories.catchow.com/?utm_source=catchow.com%252FPR&utm_medium=redirects&utm_campaign=vanity-urls&utm_id=vanity+urls.

