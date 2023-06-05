Manifest Wraps Up on Netflix

Stars of the mystery drama Manifest, Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh gave us a preview the final episodes of Season 4, airing now on Netflix. An original NBC series, Manifest is the story of when a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities. Manifest ends with its final ten episodes on Netflix and, not surprising anyone who’s watched the series, things only get wilder as it draws to a close.

