Manuel Cuevas is Being Honored

Iconic fashion designer Manuel Cuevas talked about his storied career tailoring and designing clothes for country music stars, including Hank Williams, Porter Waggoner, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, and legendary actor John Wayne. Manuel is one of the honorees at the Siloam Health Amplify Nashville event on Thursday, October 26 at Marathon Music Works. Cocktail hour starts at 6:30pm and the program will run from 8pm-9:15pm. Manuel is being honored as Siloam Health is highlighting immigrants who have helped our city flourish. Go to https://siloamhealth.org/amplify-nashville-2023/ for tickets or more information.

