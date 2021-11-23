Cookbook author Tammy Algood made a Smoked Maple Stuffed Pork Loin. Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks which are available wherever you buy books.

MAPLE STUFFED PORK LOIN

Yield: 8 servings

1 (3-4 pound) pork loin

1/4 cup salt + 1 teaspoon, divided

3 teaspoons black pepper, divided

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 cup cooked and crumbled maple pork sausage

4 slices cooked and crumbled maple bacon

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

In a large brine bucket or container, stir together 6 cups of water along with the 1/4 cup of salt, 1-1/2 teaspoon of black pepper and 2 bay leaves. Place the pork in the brine solution, making sure to cover completely. Add more water if necessary. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Preheat the grill to 350 degrees or medium heat.

Remove the pork from the brine, discarding the brine. Pat dry and slice nearly in half so the loin lays flat. If desired, pound thinner with a meat mallet. Sprinkle with the remaining salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Evenly spread the cream cheese to within an inch of the edges and top with the parsley, then the sausage and bacon.

In s small bowl, whisk together the maple syrup, remaining black pepper and barbecue sauce. Evenly drizzle 2 tablespoons over the layered pork. Tightly roll the pork and secure firmly with at least 4 pieces of butcher’s twine.

Place on the grill and cook for 1 hour or until the temperature reads 145 on an instant-read thermometer. Remove and wrap in aluminum foil. Let rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Drizzle with the remaining syrup mixture and serve warm.