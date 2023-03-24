Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Maple Whiskey Glazed Green Beans. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394.

Maple Whiskey Glazed Green Beans

3 cups (12 oz pkg) fresh green beans

1 onion, chopped

4 bacon strips, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup maple syrup

2-3 Tbsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

¼ tsp each salt & pepper

1/3 cup pecan pieces, toasted, for garnish

Place a steamer basket over 1” of water in a large saucepan. Place beans in basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, until tender crisp, 4-5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon pieces until crisp over medium heat. Add onions and saute until tender. Stir in cranberries, syrup, salt & pepper and whiskey to onion bacon mixture in skillet. Add beans; heat through, tossing to combine. Garnish with pecans.