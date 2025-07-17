Marble Slab Creamery makes a custom Talk of the Town ice cream!

Cole and Heather try out their custom flavors made by Marble Slab Creamery! You can get rewards all July with their loyalty program!

Lelan's picks - butter pecan with nut toppings

Cole's picks - dark chocolate and cookie dough

Heather's picks - vanilla with strawberries and sprinkles

***Every Sunday throughout the month of July, Marble Slab Creamery loyalty members will be sprinkled with surprise offers that are valid for seven days and are sure to keep fans cool all month long.

***On July 20, loyalty members will receive a free small Ice Cream offer, valid for seven days.

***To sign up To become a loyalty member, download the Marble Slab Creamery app, or sign up online at marbleslab.com/rewards

