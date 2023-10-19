Marbleized Pumpkins for Halloween

Alex Preston product specialist at Plaza Art Materials showed us a DIY project for marbleized pumpkins. Plaza Art Materials’ annual Hands On Creativity event is happening from 11am-4pm on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 at their new location in Germantown, 1205 2nd Ave. North. The entirely FREE weekend is for Nashville’s creatives of all ages to attend more than 40 art demonstrations and activities, talk with representatives from major art brands and pick up free samples of the newest products. Discover new techniques, create fun make-and-take projects and sample great art products. Creative demos and hands-on activities will include watercolor, drawing, acrylic and oil painting, airbrushing and much more. The event will also host several expert-led workshops and lectures. Plaza Art is Nashville’s oldest and largest art supply store (more than 60 years). Visit, https://www.plazaart.com/events#:~:text=Hands%20On%20Creativity%20is%20a,added%20as%20they%20become%20available for more information.

