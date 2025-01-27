Watch Now
Mark Wahlberg talks to us about his new movie "Flight Risk"

Mark Wahlberg joins us on the show to talk about his new movie “Flight Risk” directed by Mel Gibson! This is the first time Wahlberg has taken on a villainous role in decades! He tells Heather about the thrilling movie you can catch in theaters now! https://www.flightrisk.movie/

