Marlon Wayans is bringing his Wild Child Tour to Bowling Green

You can catch Marlon Wayans at SKYPAC in Bowling Green for his Wild Child Tour this Thursday, March 5th! The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

To get tickets visit

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer, and film director. His films have grossed $1.14 billion at the domestic box office and nearly $1.8 billion worldwide.

As a stand-up comedian, he continues to sell out shows nationwide, frequently adding new dates each weekend.

Marlon’s latest comedy special, “Good Grief,” premiered in June 2024 on Amazon Prime Video and hit #1 on the platform in its first week.