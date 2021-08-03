Martina McBride Gets New Exhibit

Lisa gave us a look inside the new Martina McBride exhibit and talked about the deals on memberships at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The new exhibit, Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice, is open now at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and runs through August 7, 2022. During August, individual memberships to the Hall of Fame will be $5 off and family memberships will be $10 off. Museum members enjoy free admission to the museum galleries, family and youth programs in the Taylor Swift Education Center and hundreds of other educational programs, including Songwriter Sessions. For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org

