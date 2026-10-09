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Mary Beth Laxson of Juicy's Wellness Cafe shows us how to make a Chickpea Salad!

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
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Chickpea Salad

Ingredients

2 (29 oz) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 cup celery, finely chopped

½ cup red onion, finely chopped

1 cup vegan mayo

½ cup sweet relish

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions: Finely chop the celery and red onion and set aside.
Add the chickpeas, vegan mayo, and lemon juice to the food processor. Pulse until combined but still slightly chunky—do not over-process.
Transfer to a bowl and fold in the chopped celery, red onion, and sweet relish. Mix well and refrigerate until chilled.

Juicy's Wellness Cafe
110 E Main St, McMinnville, TN 37110
https://www.juicyscafetn.com/

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