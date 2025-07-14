Mary Beth Laxson shows us how to use Dates for sweet healthy treats!

Did you know Dates are a superfood? Mary Beth Laxson shows us how to use them to make Snicker treats and a Carmal Dip!

Stuffed “Snicker”Dates Treats

15 Medjool Dates with pits

Your favorite peanut butter

1 Tablespoon of chopped walnuts

Remove the pits from the dates and place them on a plate.

With a teaspoon scoop out a small amount of the peanut butter and stuff each date.

Sprinkle sea salt (optional)along with a small amount of chopped walnuts. Place in fridge for at least 30 minutes and enjoy. For extra chocolate goodness— melt your favorite chocolate chips (I prefer oat-milk chips) and dip each stuffed date and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Date Carmel Dip

This delicious dip is not only dairy-free and free from refined sugars, but it can also be whipped up in just minutes.

Perfect as a creamy dip for fruits,or even drizzled over your favorite snacks, it's the ideal guilt-free treat.

1 cup of pitted dates (10-12)

3/4 cup of water or milk (plant based)

1/8 cup of chopped walnuts

Pinch of sea salt