Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Mary Beth Laxson shows us how to use Dates for sweet healthy treats!

Mary Beth Laxson shows us healthy date recipes
Mary Beth Laxson shows us healthy date recipes
Posted

Did you know Dates are a superfood? Mary Beth Laxson shows us how to use them to make Snicker treats and a Carmal Dip!

Stuffed “Snicker”Dates Treats

15 Medjool Dates with pits

Your favorite peanut butter

1 Tablespoon of chopped walnuts

Remove the pits from the dates and place them on a plate.

With a teaspoon scoop out a small amount of the peanut butter and stuff each date.

Sprinkle sea salt (optional)along with a small amount of chopped walnuts. Place in fridge for at least 30 minutes and enjoy. For extra chocolate goodness— melt your favorite chocolate chips (I prefer oat-milk chips) and dip each stuffed date and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Date Carmel Dip

This delicious dip is not only dairy-free and free from refined sugars, but it can also be whipped up in just minutes.

Perfect as a creamy dip for fruits,or even drizzled over your favorite snacks, it's the ideal guilt-free treat.

1 cup of pitted dates (10-12)

3/4 cup of water or milk (plant based)

1/8 cup of chopped walnuts

Pinch of sea salt

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes