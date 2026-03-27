Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé, teases Nashville Destiny's Child tribute

The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) presents Women in Harmony® Weekend on March 27-28, 2026, a two-day celebration honoring women's leadership in music, from Destiny's Child's iconic legacy to the next generation of trailblazers.

The weekend features Destiny's Child Iconic Reimagined Tribute, an intimate and immersive candlelit concert on Friday evening narrated by the group’s manager and brand architect , Mathew Knowles; followed by the Women in Harmony Summit on Saturday, where Grammy Award-winning artist Michelle Williams will be honored as the first-ever Women in Harmony Inductee.

Accoring to Knowles, "The Destiny’s Child Iconic Reimagined Tribute celebrates the hits of Destiny’s Child through the elegance of a string quintet surrounded by thousand of candles and pays a powerful homage to empowerment, harmony and legacy. It becomes a moment to reimagine and feel the moment."

Friday, March 27: Destiny's Child Iconic Reimagined Tribute

Two intimate performances (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.) feature a string quintet reimagining Destiny's Child's timeless hits, including "Say My Name," "Survivor," "Independent Women," and more, in NMAAM's stunning Main Concourse, illuminated by thousands of candles. In a very special appearance, Mathew Knowles will add never-heard-before stories behind the journey to becoming the biggest female group of all time. Knowles will also host a VIP reception after each concert, with tickets available for purchase.