Matt Friend Joins Us in Studio

We chat with the comedian
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 12:45:19-04

Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend talked about his cross-country comedy tour. You can see Matt Friend perform at Zanies Comedy Night Club on Tuesday, September 19. Doors open at 6pm. The show begins at 7pm. Ticket prices are $25 to $30. Age 18 and up only. Visit www.nashville.zanies.com for tickets and more information.

