It’s the day after the big game! We all know the Chiefs took home the trophy at the Super Bowl, but who were the winners and losers of the commercials last night? Brand Expert Matt Lyles tells us what the best ads of the night were, and which ones fell short. To learn more about Matt visit: mattlyles.com
Matt Lyles talks about the winners and losers of the Super Bowl commercials
Posted at 7:51 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 08:51:16-05
