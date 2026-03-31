Meal Prep Made Easy with Prepped Palate

Jenn McWhorter started Prepped Palate out of her home kitchen; now they're welcoming their first brick and mortar store! Prepped Palate offers meal prep, catering, and grab-and-go options for every taste. To learn more about Prepped Palate you can find them on Instagram at @thepreppedpalate and online at PreppedPalate.com , or you can visit them at 1518 4th Ave S Nashville, TN 37210.